The 50 Finale Release Date & Time: What Is The Prize Money For The Winner & Winning Contestant's Fan?

The 50 Finale Release Date & Time |

The journey of The 50 is about to reach its grand conclusion, where one deserving contestant will be crowned the winner. Following yesterday’s episode, the top 12 finalists have been officially revealed. With excitement building, the grand finale episode is all set to be released. But when and where can you watch it? Let’s take a look below.

The 50 Finale Release Date

The finale episode of The 50 will be released on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The 50 Finale Episode Release Time

The finale episode will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar from 9:00 PM onwards and will air on Colors TV from 10:30 PM onwards.

The 50 Winner Prize Money

According to the official site of The 50, the winner will receive a prize of Rs. 50 lakh. Additionally, a fan of the winning contestant will also receive a share of ₹50 lakh. Therefore, the total prize pool amounts to Rs. 1 crore.

The 50: Who Are the 12 Finalists?

The 12 finalists of The 50 are Prince Narula, Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Immortal Kaka (Ravinder Singh), Krishna Shroff, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Archana Gautam, Vikrant Singh, and Nehal Chudasama.

Who Will Win The 50?

According to reports, after today’s episode, the finalists will be narrowed down to the top four. The contestants reported to make it to the finale are Shiv, Mr. Faisu, Rajat, and Kaka. Earlier reports by Film Window also suggested that Prince gave his ticket to the finale to Shiv, helping him advance further in the competition. If these reports turn out to be true, Shiv could emerge as the winner. However, the reports later claimed that Shiv might not be the actual winner and this confusion occured because the makers were shooting the finale winning trophy with all finalists. However, fans believe that the source spilled the winner accidentally and is not trying to cover up. Let’s wait for the finale episode to find out what actually unfolds.