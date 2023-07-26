 The 1975 Might Face Legal Action After Matty Healy Kisses Male Bandmate In Malaysia
Some have claimed the kiss and speech has been successful in highlighting the human rights issue around the world. But others fear a backlash in Malaysia

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
The English pop rock band, The 1975 could face legal action after Matty Healy's kiss with a male bandmate at Malaysia's Good Vibes festival led to the event being cancelled.

The singer spoke out in protest against the country's laws, where LGBTQ+ people can face up to 20 years in prison, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

While on stage, he attacked the government and also said he was "furious" he had made "a mistake when we were booking shows". Some have claimed the kiss and speech has been successful in highlighting the human rights issue around the world. But others fear a backlash in Malaysia. Local artistes and firms were left out of pocket after bosses were forced to pull the plug on the event.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', lawyers have since volunteered to work pro bono for those affected. The Malaysian lawyers are drafting a class action suit against the band, naming all four members.

It states that it seeks damages for local artists and vendors for losses resulting from the group's alleged "negligence". Lawyers are also appealing for more ­potential claimants who have lost earnings.

Amid the furore, The 1975 cancelled their performances in Jakarta and Taipei, while Matty made light of the event, saying that he usually struggles not to kiss his good looking bandmate, bassist Ross MacDonald.

But he has also thanked Peter Tatchell for defending him against accusations that he behaved like a "white saviour". Police in Kuala Lumpur said "there is not much that can be done" personally against the band, after they left the country on Saturday morning but vowed to hold organisers "responsible for their actions".

One stall owner spent $3225 on food, and argued: "We should not be penalised for one person messing it up for everyone." Matty's mum Denise Welch has publicly supported his actions, posting proudly online with a rainbow emoji, "He's my son".

