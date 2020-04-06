Thanos has left the building: Ekta Kapoor takes off her signature rings and bracelets

While this may seem like the not so important news of the day, it does come as intriguing, given how the television czarina, Ekta Kapoor has never gone public without her signature rings and bracelets.
In a video shared by Ekta on Instagram, she revealed her bare hands and captioned it as, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime"
This comes after Ekta was panned for not taking her ornaments off while taking the #SafeHandsChallenge after being nominated by close friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani.
One user wrote, "There is no point to wear so much of jewellery.... your jewellery will still carry lot of micro infecting agents". Meanwhile another commented, “May be you should take off some rings, bracelets... temporary. They won't run away. Saves time, sanitizer, water and money...even if you have enough to throw away.”
For those unversed, Ekta wore the same rings in both hands to double the power of the energy they radiate as per astrology. According to reports, she wears emerald, red coral, yellow sapphire and diamond.
Kapoor also said that she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms.
The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the outbreak, film shoots have been suspended, which has severely impacted the lives of the daily wage workers in the industry.
