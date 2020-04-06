Thanos has left the building: Ekta Kapoor takes off her signature rings and bracelets

While this may seem like the not so important news of the day, it does come as intriguing, given how the television czarina, Ekta Kapoor has never gone public without her signature rings and bracelets.

In a video shared by Ekta on Instagram, she revealed her bare hands and captioned it as, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime"