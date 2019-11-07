‘Thank god Tony Stark died before seeing this’: Twitter ribs Ananya Panday for comparing Chunky to Iron Man

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday put up a picture of Chunky Panday aiwth Farah Khan and titled it: “ "Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us @farahkhankunder #BackBenchers.”
In the picture, Chunky Panday can be seen sporting a sculpted goatee a la Tony Stark and Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star took note and wrote: "Omg same tony stark (sic)."
Farah Khan hailed Ananya as a ‘clever girl’ and Chunk her ‘most irritating student’.
Twitterati however were not impressed. One Twitter user wrote: “Thank god Tony died before seeing this.”
Tony Stark dies in Avengers: Endgame after hoodwinking Thanos out of all the Infinity Stones and perishes snapping his fingers to get rid of the Mad Titan’s army
