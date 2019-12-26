Thank god Tony Stark died before seeing this: Nora Fatehi tries to escape fans wearing 'Iron Man' mask

Bollywood stars are often mobbed by fans when spotted at public places. From flocking to get a selfie, to asking for an autograph, the fandom can get stars in trouble for trying to stroll around like a commoner.

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, who are all set to feature in their upcoming dance flick 'Street Dancer 3D', celebrated Christmas by seeking blessings from Mother Mary at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. However, their visit led to an uncontrollable mob that even the security personnel was unable to contain.

Somehow, Varun and Nora found a not so genius way to masquerade their appearance to blend in and escape their fans. Nora put on an Iron Man (Tony Stark) mask, whereas Varun settled for a clown. Not the kind of brilliance one would expect from their stars, who are well aware of the consequences of stepping out in public.