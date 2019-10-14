Terrific Trio: Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme captured in one frame

New Delhi: Look whom megastar Shah Rukh Khan found at the special forum in Saudi Arabia. It's none other than Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Shah Rukh, who attended the Joy Forum on Sunday at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shared a picture with Hong Kong action hero Jackie Chan and Belgian actor JCVD, taking to his Instagram.

"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa," he captioned the snap.