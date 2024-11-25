 'Tera Ghamand Tootega': When Kangana Ranaut CURSED Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Demolished Her Bandra House In 2020
As actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's loss in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, netizens were reminded of the time when she had cursed him for demolishing her Mumbai house back in 2020, when he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "Uddhav Thackeray, aaj mera ghar toota hai, kal tera ghamand tootega," she had said.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kangana Ranaut rejoiced as Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi lost the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 by a mammoth margin on Saturday. And as she celebrated the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's loss, netizens were reminded of the time when she had cursed him for demolishing her Mumbai house back in 2020, when he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished certain parts of her lavish bungalow in Bandra, deeming them 'illegal'. Post the incident, the Manikarnika actress had lashed out at the then-chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray and his government, and had accused them of harassing her, calling it 'Death of democracy'.

She had shared a hardhitting video post the demolition of her house, in which she cursed Thackeray and his government, and warned him about his downfall. "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have sought some kind of revenge on me by joining hands with the film mafia and demolishing my house? Aaj mera ghar toota hai, kal tera ghamand tootega. Ye waqt ka pahiya hai, yaad rakhna, hamesha ek jaisa nahi rehta (sic)," she had said.

article-image

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi tasted defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Kangana felt it was 'karmic justice' for the treatment that was meted to her by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government back in 2020.

On Monday, she reached Mumbai, and smiling at the cameras likened Thackeray with a 'monster'. "I had anticipated this," she said, adding, "History is witness to how we recognise daitya (monster) and devta (God). Those who disrespect women are monsters, and they have met their fate as they lost."

"They demolished my house, they abused me and used foul words, so this was coming for them. It was evident that they lost sight of right and wrong," she added.

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were declared on Saturday, November 23. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, aka 'Mahayuti', secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies in the state.

