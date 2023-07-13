 Telugu Woman Filmmaker Harassed During Walk At Hyderabad's KBR Park In Banjara Hills
Repeated instances of harassment and stalking have been reported from the said location in the past

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
A woman filmmaker was allegedly harassed by a man driving a car while she was jogging near KBR Park in Banjara Hills.

The 32-year-old lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police about the incident that occurred on July 9. According to police, the man resorted to obscene gestures and had also directed his phone's camera towards her. The complainant told police that the man appeared in front of her three times in one-and-a-half hour. Every time he appeared before her, he was indulging in explicit and inappropriate behavior with his pants down to his knees. On a complaint by the filmmaker, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The complainant also provided the registration number of the black Verna car. Police said they were trying to identify and apprehend the accused. KBR Park, a popular place for morning walkers including VIPs, witnessed similar incidents in the past. A 45-year-old woman, who was on morning walk, was sexually harassed by two men in April last year. The accused escaped after she raised an alarm.

In November 2021, Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya was attacked and robbed when she was on an evening walk. She had suffered injuries while resisting the attack. The same month, another woman lodged a complaint that an unidentified man molested her and extorted ₹ 2,500.

