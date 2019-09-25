Telugu comedian Venu Madhav critical, kept on life support

Telugu comedian Venu Madhav (39) is in critical condition after admitted to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday, for a liver aliment.

As per reports, he was in hospital since the last two weeks and was only discharged on Sunday after doctors advised him to get a liver transplant. But his health condition got worse and his family had to rush to the hospital yesterday.

According to latest updates Venu has been shifted to the intensive Care unit ICU and is on life support system. It's left to see if his condition improves.

Also Venu was suffering from liver and kidney issues from past one year. Venu Madhav was a mimicry artist who turned comedian.

He has acted in over 170 films in Telugu. He made his movie debut in Sampradayam in 1996 and was last seen on screen in Dr. Paramanandaiah's Students Gang in 2016