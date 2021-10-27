'Zor Ka Jhatka': Archana Puran Singh slaps son Ayushmaan after he records her cutting her hair; watch video

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh wasn't pleased to learn that her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, filmed her during her DIY haircut session.

In a hilarious video shared by her on Instagram, she can be seen slapping him after learning that he was recording her.

Trust Archana Puran Singh to make the audience laugh even when she is not on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Her recent video serves as proof and will leave you in splits.

In the video, Archana Puran Singh can be seen in her tracks and t-shirt sans makeup. She stood facing a mirror with a pair of scissors in her hand. A small dustbin was placed on the table.

“I think I've cut enough hair. I might become bald only if I keep cutting,” she discusses with Ayushmaan when she notices the camera. "We cannot keep recording..." she shouts before charging at her son. A loud slap was heard before the video ended.

"Maa ka thappad (heart and laughing emojis) Is there anything more fun than irritating your mom?" the caption read.

Several fans and followers flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. One user wrote, "Omggg zorr ka jhatka haye zoro se lga." Another user commented, "I'm ded lmaoooooo."

A user commented, "OUCCHHH. That must hurt," while a fan wrote, "Archana mam kapil bhaiya iska bhi mazak bnalenge....😂 ki pehle parmeet ko dudhati thi ab..bete ko peet ti hain.."

Archana tied the knot with actor Prameet Sethi on June 30, 1992. The couple has two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. She often shares adorable moments with her family, especially with her children.

