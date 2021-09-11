‘You’re getting married’: Shaheer Sheikh accidentally reveals Ankita Lokhande’s wedding plans with Vicky Jain

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who will be seen playing 'Manav' in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' spilled the beans on co-star Ankita Lokhande’s wedding plans with beau Vicky Jain.

During an interview, Ankita was asked about her plans after the series, to which she laughed off stating there are none. However, Shaheer intervened and said, "Come on, you're getting married."

A confused Ankita told Shaheer, "Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that."

Later Shaheer tells the interviewer, "I have no idea, can you please wipe that off."

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for 6 years.

Last month, makers of of 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' shared a promo of the much-awaited show.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' features Shaheer Sheikh as Manav Deshmukh, the character originally played by Sushant and later by Hiten Tejwani. Ankita Lokhande will be reprising her role as Archana in the show which will soon begin streaming on Zee5.

The promo shows Ankita and Shaheer tying the knot in a Maharashtrian ceremony. It talks about how some relationships are special.

Shaheer calls his character "pure". Talking about how he prepared for the role, he told IANS: "Manav, I think is one of the most pure and earnest character that I have ever played till date. It inspires you to be this good person and it makes you believe that in today's generation also such people do exist."

He said he had to convince himself mentally to understand Manav.

Shaheer said: "For me to get into the character, I had to convince myself mentally and to understand Manav and understanding the vision of the makers. So that's the way I tried to prepare for this character keeping a lot of things in mind."

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:54 PM IST