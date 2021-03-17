‘Youngsters really need to control the fastness in their life’: Sudha Chandran

Indian actress Sudha Chandran who took over the telly world with her stints as Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz, and Yamini in Naagin is now stepping into the shoes of an anchor for Dangal TV’s new show Crime Alert.

Speaking about exploring a new genre and trying a hand at anchoring, Sudha says, “I never had to take my life in a different direction, when things are destined to happen, they just fall in places. When you plan things, they really don’t work out. There comes a time when you need to explore a different genre."

“I got a call to be the anchor, because the makers needed the face of a person who has actually gone through pain and come out successful leaving the failures behind,” she adds.

When asked what distinguishes the job from her other onscreen work, the 55-year-old says, “It is different because the channel has entrusted you with a responsibility. I am not a person who has never taken success lying low. For me every day is a new lesson and every project is a new project. I have always looked up to Annup Sonni, the way he anchors.”

As one of the leading women on the television front, Sudha weighed in on the burning issue of pay disparity. After working for over 30 years in showbiz, she asserts that the gap will always be there but according to the portfolio assigned to you. “If I am getting paid according to my position and my capacity then why would I consider it as a disparity? Why would I compare my pay to that of someone else?”

The entertainment industry was one of the major sectors that took a hit during the pandemic. From actors taking drastic steps to sharing their financial ordeals on social media, the lockdown was a dark period for many.

However, Chandran says that it wasn’t just the entertainment arena. “There are people who are worst affected than this,” she says, adding that if one needs to learn how to manage their finances.

She says, “I always tell people good days are not going to last. There are going to be bad days also in your life. Learn to save. It shouldn’t be like aaj aya aaj udaa lo.”

Sudha further adds, “I see boys and girls leaving everything behind, they come and struggle here, and when they don’t get paid that is a sad story. That needs to be dealt with. But if you’re getting paid and don’t know how to save it and you’re going to splurge your money, then the producers are not to be blamed.”

Sharing her advice for the youth, Chandran says, “This is a very energetic and focused generation we’re dealing with now. They really need to control the fastness in their life, because eventually you land yourself into a big mess when they’re not able to come out of it, is what we’re seeing the current scenario. We’ve seen bigger failures, bigger levels of unemployment, today you have so many avenues, so what is the rush? Wait. What is yours will come to you.”