‘You will rot in jail’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, torture, molestation

Popular TV actor Divya Bhatnagar of "Yeh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died early on Monday at a Mumbai hospital, following a cardiac arrest, family sources said. She was 34.
The actor was admitted to Seven Hills hospital recently due to COVID-19.
"She died after a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to hospital for about seven-eight days ago," a family member told PTI.
Within 24 hours of Bhatnagar's death, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has levelled some serious allegations against the former's husband Gaggan Gabru.
Bhatnagar featured in shows including "Udaan", "Silsila Pyaar Ka", "Sasural Genda Phool", "Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto", "Vish", among others.
Bhattacharjee, who was seen with the late actor in the show "Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto" said Bhatnagar was always around when she needed her the most.
"I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies. I will miss you divu and you also know that I loved you and cared for you," she wrote on Instagram.
She further said she will be deeply missed and remembered.
"God bless your soul. And may you find happiness wherever you are now. You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanty," she said.
A day after Divya’s demise, Devoleena spoke in a separate video stating, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it. I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”
She further added, “You will return to jail, because of how you tortured Divya. You think she’s gone now so you can chill with your girlfriends? Please check his background. I will share proof about his actions one by one. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you.”
According to reports, Divya's husband Gagan had 'left her and was not bothered to even come forward for a while'. Her mother called him a 'fraud' and revealed that the actress tied the knot with Gagan without informing the family.
Divya and Gagan tied the knot in December 2019.