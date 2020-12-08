‘You will rot in jail’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, torture, molestation

Popular TV actor Divya Bhatnagar of "Yeh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died early on Monday at a Mumbai hospital, following a cardiac arrest, family sources said. She was 34.

The actor was admitted to Seven Hills hospital recently due to COVID-19.

"She died after a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to hospital for about seven-eight days ago," a family member told PTI.

Within 24 hours of Bhatnagar's death, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has levelled some serious allegations against the former's husband Gaggan Gabru.

Bhatnagar featured in shows including "Udaan", "Silsila Pyaar Ka", "Sasural Genda Phool", "Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto", "Vish", among others.

Bhattacharjee, who was seen with the late actor in the show "Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto" said Bhatnagar was always around when she needed her the most.

"I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies. I will miss you divu and you also know that I loved you and cared for you," she wrote on Instagram.