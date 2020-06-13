'You will be missed every second': Anita Hassanandani mourns the demise of her father-in-law

'Naagin' actress Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy’s father passed away on Saturday. The popular Television actress, who shared a closed bond with her father-in-law, took to social media to share an emotional post.

Sharing throwback pictures of the family, Anita wrote, "No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man."

She further wrote, "Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P"