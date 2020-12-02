'You used to say mujhe touch mat karo': Pavitra Punia's heartfelt note after knowing Eijaz Khan's childhood trauma

Earlier this week, “Bigg Boss 14” contestant Eijaz Khan revealed a shocking dark secret from his childhood during a task in an episode of the controversial reality show.

The immunity stone that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor bestowed upon housemate Rubina Dilaik was up for grabs. To win it, the contestants had to reveal that one, very personal thing that no one knows about themselves.

This turned out to be a very heartening occasion, as the contestants revealed some very personal and life-changing truths about themselves.

Eijaz, who is seen as one of the most firebrand contestants, broke down while sharing he was touched inappropriately as a child. He said that he had struggled with it for years and that his therapist helped him get over it.

Eijaz broke down as he said that he did not tell his father about it and that was one thing he regretted. However, he remained strong and said that he knows he was not to blame for it as he was only a child, and he was only sorry about the fact that he could not tell his father about it.

Reacting to this, actress Pavitra Punia who was recently evicted penned down a heartfelt note for her friend on social media.

She wrote, "Socha nahi tha yeh likh paaungi apne hathon se... aur itni himmat juta paungi... par likhna chahti hoon... It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say 'mujhe touch mat karo' (when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for and have been craving for since childhood and all this while after been through that trauma."