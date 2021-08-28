'You think you're the king of Bollywood': 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Divya Agarwal blasts Karan Johar

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT', model-actress Divya Agarwal lashed out at the host of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar, for his comments during the last 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode.

Last week, a furious Karan had bashed Divya for disrespecting him.

"Bigg Boss has summoned you [Divya] as a contestant and I am the host. So this line between the two of us will always be there," he had said.

In a a conversation with co-contestant Akshara Singh, Divya recently responded to the same and lashed out at Johar saying that she has been suffering because of the nasty things he said about her.

"Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli hain aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha hai. Fir main kyun na chillaoon kyun na bolun, kaun kya bigad lega," she said.

"Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain (You think you're the king of Bollywood, so everyone pays attention to what you say). Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge," the 'Splitsvilla' fame added.

Earlier, Karan had lambasted Divya for taking the show lightly. He had also accused her of causing a rift between co-contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who have been making headlines for their growing closeness.

"Tell me Divya ma'am, if you don't need this show why are you here? This is no party," he had said.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:45 PM IST