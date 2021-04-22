'You think I’ll remove the reel after realizing boobs are seen?': Divya Agarwal lashes out at trolls

Actor, model and television personality Divya Agarwal, has given it back to social media trolls with a strong message against hateful comments.

Like always, she decided to give a befitting reply to those who objectified her and criticized her new Instagram video.

Slamming the trolls, Divya said that she would not take the video down just because some people felt she was showing too much skin in it.

She also called them 'perverts'.

"People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones that look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I’ll remove the reel after realising b**bs are seen? You are so wrong trust me I’m just worried about the women around you perverts," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all. I want the girls to give them back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish," she added.