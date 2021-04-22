'You think I’ll remove the reel after realizing boobs are seen?': Divya Agarwal lashes out at trolls

Actor, model and television personality Divya Agarwal, has given it back to social media trolls with a strong message against hateful comments.
Like always, she decided to give a befitting reply to those who objectified her and criticized her new Instagram video.
Slamming the trolls, Divya said that she would not take the video down just because some people felt she was showing too much skin in it.
She also called them 'perverts'.
"People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones that look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I’ll remove the reel after realising b**bs are seen? You are so wrong trust me I’m just worried about the women around you perverts," she wrote in her Instagram story.
"Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all. I want the girls to give them back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish," she added.
This is not the first time that Divya has lashed out at social media users for their nasty abusive comments and messages. The Ace of Space winner has always been vocal and taken a stand for herself when it comes to trolling.
Earlier, Divya had clapped back at haters after she was criticized for posting pictures from a photoshoot, days after her father passed away last year.
At the time, she hit back saying that it was her loss and her way of handling it. Divya had also questioned why she should feel guilty about moving on.
Divya was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10, along with Priyank Sharma. They fell in love during the show, however, they later broke up.
In January 2019, Divya had confirmed she is dating Varun Sood. In one of her interviews, when asked if they have any plans of getting married in 2021, Divya had said if 2021 was a very normal year, then they would definitely have planned something. But right now, both of them are looking out for working crazily and building their individual personalities.
