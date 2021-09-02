e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:55 PM IST

'You shall be missed': Salman Khan mourns 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla's death

Salman's association with Sidharth goes back to the time when the latter won 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by the superstar.
IANS
Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death of popular actor Sidharth Shukla.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP".

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP".

Check out his tweet here:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning at Cooper Hospital. He suffered a major heart attack. He was 40.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth rose to fame with television show 'Balika Vadhu' and made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in a supporting yet prominent role.

During his stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Sidharth and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments. The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

Sidharth Shukla dead at 40: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner’s old tweet on death goes viral

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:55 PM IST
