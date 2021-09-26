'You made it possible for me to come this far': Hina Khan pens emotional note after winning first award post her father's demise

Actress Hina Khan, who lost her father in April, penned an emotional note remembering him after winning her first award post the loss.

On Sunday, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her award and wrote: "Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being..."

"This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you ..So this .. and everything.. forever is for you," Khan added.

The 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant also thanked her beau Rocky Jaiswal and her team for supporting her.

Hina's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021.

Last month, Hina marked his first birthday anniversary and shared an emotional video of her mother cutting the cake.

Her note read: "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will .. I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf... she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.."

Hina was extremely close to her father and would call herself 'dad's princess'. She often shares unseen pictures and special memories with him on social media.

When Hina's dad passed away in April, the actor was filming a music video in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai, but was immediately diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in quarantine.

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in 'Main Bhi Barbaad' with Angad Bedi.

