'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai' actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage in trouble?

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are one of the most loved celebrity couples who have been married for nine years now. However, for the past few months, rumours were rife that they are going through a rough patch.

According to ETimes, the two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully. They have not been spending time together owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

While Karan has been busy shooting in Punjab, Nisha is in Mumbai with their four-year-old son Kavish.

When ETimes contacted Nisha, she responded to the message saying 'Not true.'

Karan is best known for playing the lead role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai for seven years. The song is one of the longest-running television shows.

Karan and Nisha reportedly met on the sets of the actress' movie Hastey Hastey in 2008. According to Karan's confession on national TV, she was his first love. He had never dated anyone before her.

In November 2012, after dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in Noida.

Karan has participated in Bigg Boss 10 and was also a part of Nach Baliye 5 and Kitchen Champion 5 with Nisha. He was last seen in Shubhaarambh and Ek Bhram — Sarvagun Sampanna, while Nisha is currently a part of the show Shaadi Mubarak.