'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Mohena Kumari Singh, family test positive for COVID-19

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who's the daughter-in-law of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mohena, her husband Suyyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj and his wife, along with 21 other people - family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household - have tested positive, an official said on Sunday.

In an exclusive conversation with the Times of India, Mohena confirmed the news and said, "Yes, the news is true, seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law's latest report has come negative so he's fine now. "

"We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire," she added.

Satpal Maharaj's wife Amrita Rawat had tested positive for the infection on Saturday, a day before him. Their two sons, daughters-in-law (Mohena) and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson were among the others found infected with the virus on Sunday. Mohena's mother-in-law Amrita Rawat, a former state minister, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Sunday morning. Satpal Maharaj and some other members of the family too are kept there, an AIIMS official told PTI

The Princess of Rewa, Mohena Kumari Singh, rose to fame from Zee TV's dance reality show - 'Dance India Dance'. The popular television actress played the role of Keerti in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She tied the knot with Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyesh last year.