'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps - find out why

Popular actress Lataa Saberwal, who starred in Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' has formally quit the Television industry.
On Saturday, Saberwal took to Instagram to share a note, which read, "Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I am open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life."
"Emabarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning." Lataa added in the caption.
Shocked fans took to the comments section to ask the actress why she decided to quit the world of daily soaps.
"Hope to see you in many many web shows n movies. Watched you everyday in yrkkh and Rajshri was like an iconic mother and we all wanted our mother like u... really a big big fan maam," wrote a user
Another commented, "Just loved your performance in Yeh Rishta ... I am watching repeats coming on star Utstav ..thanks for entertaining us ..also loved you in movie Vivah."
"Rajshri from Yrkkh one of the most important character in the show... you were amazing as rajshri... still you miss you in yrkkh ma'am we'll miss you on-screen all the best for your future." - read a commented.
Replying to her fans, Lataa Saberwal took to the comments section and wrote, "Thank you, keep supporting me like you all have been doing, hoping to make a positive difference to the society."
While the actress didn't share the reason with her fans on social media, in her recent interview she said that she has taken the decision for her 7- and-a-half years old son.
"The lockdown period gave all of us a lot of time to reflect. That time made me realise that my calling has changed and now my priority is my 7- and-a-half years old son and doing something for society," she told the timesofindia.