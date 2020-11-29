'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19

Television actress Divya Bhatnagar, popularly known for her roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Udaan', is currently battling for her life at Mumbai's SRV Hopistal in Goregaon. Bhatnagar had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Entertainment Times, Divya's oxygen levels had dropped to 71 and she is on ventilator now. The actress' mother has flown down from Delhi to by her daughter's side.

"Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID," Divya's mother was quoted as saying

The report also says that Divya's husband Gagan has 'left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while'. Her mother called him a 'fraud' and revealed that the actress tied the knot with Gangan without informing the family.

Meanwhile, the team of Divya Bhatnagar's recent show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' has volunteered to offer financial aid.