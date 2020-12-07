'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar dies due to COVID-19 complications

Television actress Divya Bhatnagar, popularly known for her roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Udaan' died due to COVID-19 complications.

The news was confirmed by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Instagram.

Sharing a few pictures, she wrote, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti this... Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti this, ruth sakti this, dil ki baat keh sakti thi... I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies...I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you... Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to be gone, my friend... Om Shanti."