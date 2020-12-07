'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar dies due to COVID-19 complications

Television actress Divya Bhatnagar, popularly known for her roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Udaan' died due to COVID-19 complications.
The news was confirmed by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Instagram.
Sharing a few pictures, she wrote, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti this... Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti this, ruth sakti this, dil ki baat keh sakti thi... I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies...I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you... Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to be gone, my friend... Om Shanti."
Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also paid tribute by sharing a photo and wrote, "I'm so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."
Divya was battling for her life at Mumbai's SRV Hopistal in Goregaon since November.
According to Entertainment Times, Divya's oxygen levels had dropped to 71 and she was on ventilator. The actress's mother had flown down from Delhi to by her daughter's side.
The report also said that Divya's husband Gagan had 'left her and was not bothered to even come forward for a while'. Her mother called him a 'fraud' and revealed that the actress tied the knot with Gangan without informing the family.
Meanwhile, the team of Divya Bhatnagar's latest show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' had volunteered to offer financial aid.
