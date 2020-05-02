'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Krishna Mukherjee shares Pak flag with roza pic, some Twitter users demand sedition charge

Television actress Krishna Mukherjee, who is best known for role as Aliya Raghav in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has made a section of Twitter furious for sharing Pakistan flag with her roza pictures on Instagram.
The actress, who shared a reel of fasting amid Ramadan for the first time, was lauded by many. However, the addition of Pakistan flag emoji in her post has some Twitter users demand sedition charge for her actions.
One user wrote, “She has 2 million million followers & proudly flaunting Pakistani flag to wish Ramzan. What action can be taken against her @MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra?”
Another commented, “Hindu bn kr followers ikhta kro fir convert mulli bn kr Pakistan samarthak bn jao, taki Pakistan side se bhi follower bd jaye..”
Here are some more reactions.
Mukherjee started off her career in 2014 with Channel V India's Jhalli Anjali where she played Sheena. In 2015, she played Arshiya in anthology series Twist Wala Love. In 2019, Mukherjee played Taamsi in Colors TV's supernatural show Naagin 3.
