'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?': Aditya Narayan confirms 'fake' love stories on 'Indian Idol 12'

Amid the number of controversies the 12th season of popular singing show 'Indian Idol' has been courting, host Aditya Narayan has confirmed that the love angle on the reality show are cooked up by the makers.

In a recent interview, Aditya was asked about the love angle between contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan.

Recalling his own fake romance with singer Neha Kakkar in the last season, he said, "Hum masti karte hai. People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it."