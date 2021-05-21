'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?': Aditya Narayan confirms 'fake' love stories on 'Indian Idol 12'

Amid the number of controversies the 12th season of popular singing show 'Indian Idol' has been courting, host Aditya Narayan has confirmed that the love angle on the reality show are cooked up by the makers.
In a recent interview, Aditya was asked about the love angle between contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan.
Recalling his own fake romance with singer Neha Kakkar in the last season, he said, "Hum masti karte hai. People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it."
"Last season, with what happened between Neha and me, people got offended as if they are our relatives. 'How can you do this?' I say 'Hello, we are putting on a show.' When you watch a TV show and the lead actor and actress are in a romantic relationship, you are aware that as soon as you say cut, they will go back to their real life partners. Why don't you get angry at them?" he added.
The singer said that he would like to remind the audience that the 'reality part of a reality show applies to the contestant'.
Last year, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan had set tongues wagging with their alleged romance and PDA on the show. Not just that, they had even set a date for their marriage and their parents had graced the show to bless the couple.
However, Udit Narayan had later revealed that it was all for TRP.
