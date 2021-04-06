‘WTH is wrong with y'all?': Kishwer Merchant reacts to Kangana fans accusing her of 'bullying' actor for not wearing a mask

In no time, Kangana’s loyal fans attacked Merchant on Instagram citing that she was bullying and harassing Ranaut.

Kishwer took to Instagram and shared a video responding to the same.

She began by stating that the actor’s fans had been messaging her and even telling her to go and win four national awards before commenting on Kangana.

The soon-to-be mom said, "I questioned Kangana why she did not wear a mask. So, her fans are messaging me and saying that she has won four national awards, first you go, win and come at least 1 award. Guys, the point here is not whether she's a good actor or not. Everybody knows that she is a fantastic actor and she must have won whatever awards but where is her mask?"

"You guys want to judge someone on the basis of a reality show about how cheap their behaviour was. Fair enough, no problems. You judge me, that's fine but that was six years back. This is not even six hours back that she's not wearing a mask. How about judging her guys?” she added.

Kishwer signed off by saying, "Yaar, you guys are messaging me and asking me to stop bullying Kangana and harassing her (laughs) Who's bullying her and who's harassing her. I just asked, where is the mask? There were many others who asked her where her mask was but nobody trolled them but they all attacked me. So, who is bullying whom? Am I or you guys are bullying me? What the hell is wrong with you'll and are you'll out of your mind? Get a life guys.”