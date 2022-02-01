With Rs 3 lakh per day, has 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly become the highest-paid TV actress?

From playing 'Monisha Sarabhai' in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' to essaying the character of 'Anupamaa' in the daily soap 'Anupamaa', actress Rupali Ganguly has done some really commendable work on TV.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Rupali is now the highest paid television actress. The actress who initially earned Rs 1.5 lakh per day is now taking home Rs 3 lakh, which is twice the amount given that she’s a senior actress. She has beat the likes of popular television actors such as Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

Ganguly has also played the character of Dr. Simran Chopra in the Star Plus serial 'Sanjivani' and later became a contestant in the reality show, Big Boss, in 2006.

In an interview with IANS, Rupali said that she is obliged for the love she is getting from her viewers.

She said, "I just want to say that people keep showering their love. I am so happy and the entire credit for this track or anything would go to the creators, writers, and the director of the show. As an actor, I just am a mere puppet. With due years of experience, probably I want to give the writers a little more on what they have written only then I go home happy at heart, but the entire credit for this would definitely go to the main man, Rajan Shahi and his fantastic team."

Rupali in the show has been depicted as a perfect housewife and mother, but the ongoing track is presenting her as an independent woman.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:33 AM IST