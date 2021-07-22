'With all the romance that's happening...': Aditya Narayan on reports of wife Shweta's pregnancy

Actor and singer Aditya Narayan has clarified his recent statement on fatherhood.

After several media stated that Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal could be expecting their first child, the 'Indian Idol 12' host said that it is not true.

It all started after Aditya spoke about taking a break from the small screen after wrapping up his prior commitments, which is most likely to happen early next year. He also announced that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television and he will not host after that.

Aditya also said that by the time he leaves, he would also be a father. His statement left many wondering if the couple is expecting their firstborn.

However, he recently told Pinkvilla that Shweta is not pregnant and they will make an announcement about the same if and when it happens.