Why 'Mahabharat' actor Firoz Khan permanently changed his name to match onscreen character 'Arjun'

Doordarshan brought back the mythological epic Mahabharat by BR Chopra, to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the coronavirus lockdown.

The show has managed to tap the millennial audience too and has garnered positive ratings so far. The show’s actor Firoz Khan, who essayed the role of Arjun in the series, is elated with the response. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Khan reminisced his audition days, how he landed the role, and the change of name to match his onscreen persona.

He told the daily that it is a proud moment for him to watch the show with the new generation that is bestowed upon with the opportunity to know more about their culture. He added that Mahabharat was a game-changer for Indian television as impacted people’s lives.