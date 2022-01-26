Why did Sidharth Shukla's family issue a statement requesting everyone to respect the late actor's consent?

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family recently issued a statement requesting everyone to consult with them before using the late actor's name in projects.

"We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us," the statement read.

Sidharth's family also urged people to remember him with "love" and "respect."

"We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with," the statement concluded.

Post Sidharth's sudden demise, many of his incomplete projects were released including one which he had shot in Goa. Some singers and actors also composed dedications towards the late actor.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, the reason why Sidharth's family issued a statement is because 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian is all set to release a song against the family's wishes.

ETimes also stated that Sidharth had shot for this song before 'Bigg Boss 13', three years ago, and as Vishal claimed in one of his interviews, the song was left incomplete.

The reason it was incomplete was because Sidharth wasn't happy with the shoot and never wanted it out. The family doesn't want the song to be released as it was Sidharth's wish too. However, reportedly, neither Vishal, nor the music label sought permission.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 02:07 PM IST