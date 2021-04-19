Why did Karishma Tanna hit back at Richa Chadha for saying 'mask lagao' in latest Instagram post?

Streets wore a deserted look in Mumbai following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from 14 April.

The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on 1 May.

On April 18, as many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.

