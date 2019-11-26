Why did Jethaa Lal ask Bhide to babysit Bapu Ji on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Viewers of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) will be treated to some hilarious situations when Jethaa Lal has to babysit his father Champak Lal, whose spectacles Jethaa Lal accidentally broke. This results in some rib tickling comic moments, which will have viewers laughing their heads off.

Champakk Lal is severely visually impaired without his spectacles and also contracts an eye infection because of which Dr Haathi recommends him eye drops and also eye mask to rest his eyes. This means that Champakk Lal needs someone to attend to him all the time and Jethaa Lal has to skip going to his shop. Jethaa Lal finds himself in awkward situations tending to his father and helping him with routine tasks like wearing his kurta and helping him sip his tea.