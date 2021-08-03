'Why are you so triggered?': Disha Parmar slams those trolling her for not wearing sindoor

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married last month. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits as they greeted the media.
Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. The newly-married couple has been sharing glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media.
From engagement to haldi ceremony, followers have been gushing over the special moments of the couple.
Recently, Disha posted a series of snaps wearing gorgeous traditional wear in hot pink. Captioned as “Happy Puppy”, the actress was all smiles as she sashayed her dupatta in style.
Rahul also commented on the post by writing, “My baby is killing it.”
However, a section of netizens trolled the actress for not wearing sindoor or vermillion in her forehead parting.
Disha took to the comments section and wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"
Earlier, when Rahul interacted with their fans through a live session on Instagram fan had asked Disha the same question. Reacting to the comment, Disha had said that Rahul was supposed to apply every day, like he'd promised on 'Bigg Boss 14', but he doesn't have time for her.
"Timing alag alag hoti hai, jab ready hoti ho toh khud laga diya karo. Sindoor pati ki nishani hoti hai par Disha... Thank you jisne bhi yaad dilaya, Disha kal se roz sindoor lagana," Rahul said.
Suggesting that she should always wear it, several fans asked Rahul to put it on her forehead during the Live. However, the singer said that he doesn't have a problem with Disha not wearing sindoor.
Rahul and Disha were in a relationship for quite some time before getting married. Their love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.
On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.
