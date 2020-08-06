Who was Sameer Sharma? All you need to know about the TV actor who committed suicide

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor Sameer Sharma has allegedly ended his life by committing suicide. He was 44. On Sharma was found hanging on Wednesday night from the kitchen ceiling of his residence in Ahinsa Marg, Malad west. A police complaint has been lodged at Malad Police Station.
"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," Malad police station senior inspector George Fernandez told mid-day.com.
No suicide note has been recovered.
As per report, the actor had moved in the rented apartment in Malad in February this year. His body was first discovered by the watchman of the society on Wednesday night who immediately alerted Sharma's neighbours.
Looking at the condition of the body the police have suspected that the actor probably died two days ago.
Here's all you need to know about the TV actor:
Shama was a popular face on television. He has featured in daily soaps like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Left Right Left', 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki' and several others.
Sameer Sharma, who hailed from Delhi, reportedly moved to Bangalore where he worked for an an advertising agency and an IT company, before joining Radio City. He then moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of being an actor and made his debut with 'Dil Chhata Hai'. In Star One's show, Sharma essayed the role of Nitin. The show also featured Sameer Soni, Vikram Acharaya and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles.
After 'Dil Chhata Hai', Sameer Sharma bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor's popular family drama ' Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', where he played Krishna Agarwal. Among his famous characters was that of Captain Naveen Singh Ahluwalia in 'Left Right Left'.
He was later seen on NDTV Imagine's 'Jyoti', essaying a negative role named Brijesh aka Brijj. 'Four' and 'Veeranwali' were some of the other serials he featured in.
Sameer Sharma was also a part of the longest running television production of Rajshri Productions - 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki'. He starred in the third season as Rishabh Johri, Rani Kumar's second husband
Sharma played a supporting role in the 2014 Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.
He last featured in the ongoing daily soap 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' in the role of Shaurya Maheshwari.
(With inputs from IANS)
