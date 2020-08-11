Who is Sakshi Chopra - Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter approached for 'Bigg Boss 14'?

'Ramayan' director Ramanand Sagar's great-daughter has reportedly been approach for the 14th installment of Colors TV's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Hosted by Salman Khan, the shoot for the same will reportedly commence in September. The actor will be shooting for certain bits from his farmhouse and will communicate with the contestants via video conference.

While it was recently reported that popular Television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan are in talks with the makers. According to recent reports, Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter, Sakshi Chopra has been also approached for the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss'. If the reports are anything to go by, the internet sensation will be participating in the 14th season of the infamous reality show.

Legendary television director Ramanand Sagar, best known the popular TV serial 'Ramayan' had made a total of 78 episodes of the show - which was based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. While the mythological show hooked millions to the TV screen, his great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra's social media hooks her followers to their screens, for different reasons!

Sakshi Chopra, 22-year-old Instagram influencer, is a singer, song-writer and performer with 509k followers on the photo-sharing app. Currently in United States, Sakshi Chopra is the daughter of TV producer Meenakshi Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter. She reportedly completed her academics from the Trinity School Of London and later went to The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA to study filmmaking.

The young diva often posts pictures of herself in skimpy bikinis and has also gone butt naked in a couple of pictures. Sharing a picture of her unclothed body, Sakshi recently wrote in her caption: "my existence is my consciousness, my body is simply an instrument through which my consciousness experiences life. I choose to lay bare with my consciousness because I believe my body is art, it’s a vessel I occupy at this time & I choose to be bare, to be as I arrived on this earth, as I shall leave. It’s expression & it’s all momentary. My music, these images, this will all become part of that which I’ll leave behind once this journey is over. People get so disturbed by nakedness, it’s all part of the experience, it’s natural. On a less intense note, someday generations later thanks to social media my great-great-great grandkids will see my nudes. what a world. love it - sakshi."