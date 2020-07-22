Who is Kunika Lal - the TV actor who mocked 'Patna people' on Arnab Goswami's show?

After Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview, the Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami held another panel dicussion titled as ‘India wants Sushant truth’. The channel invited author Shubhrastha and actress Kunika, also known as Kunickaa Sadanand Lal. The two panelist were there to debate over the allegations and claims made by Ranaut about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the lobbying culture in Bollywood. However, they got into a heated argument when TV actress Kunika used the phrase "all you Patna people."
For the unversed, author Shubhrashta and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, both hail from Patna, Bihar.
After the interview went viral on the internet, Kunika faced the wrath of furious netizens for 'mocking Biharis.'
Who is Kunika Lal?
Kunika is an actress and Television producer, who is popular for playing negative roles in films like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi and more. She shot to fame after playing an 18-year-old mother in 'Swabhimaan'. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Sasural Simar Ka, CID, Kana Phoosi, Akbar Birbal are among the other TV serials she has featured in. Lal was recently seen in &TV's Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls.
The Indian Television actor and producer is also a social activist. Apart from acting, Lal also has a trust named Tara Charitable Trust , which she launched in 2015. Kunika Lal is also a trustee of CHIP (Children In Progress) NGO.
This isn't the first time Kunika Lal is making headlines for her comments on nation television. Earlier in 2018, talking about Salman Khan's bail in the black buck poaching case, Kanika received flak for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community.
When Kunika Lal was asked about the black buck poaching case against Khan, she had said that the Bishnoi community should not try to prosecute him, but they should use him as an example to deter others from poaching. The actress had also said that Rajasthan's Bishnoi community members are 'hunters'. Lal was allegedly abused and threatened by a member of the said community, after her interview went viral. She had filed against a person for threatening and abusing her over the phone.
