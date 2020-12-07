Who is Divya Bhatnagar? 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress who died of COVID-19

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. The television actress was hospitalised in November after contracting the virus. She was 34.
Divya was reportedly on ventilator over the past few days.
According to Entertainment Times, Divya's oxygen levels had dropped to 71 and she was on ventilator. The actress's mother had flown down from Delhi to be by her daughter's side.
The report also said that Divya's husband Gagan had 'left her and was not bothered to even come forward for a while'. Her mother called him a 'fraud' and revealed that the actress tied the knot with Gagan without informing the family.
Divya and Gagan tied the knot in December 2019.
Meanwhile, the team of Divya Bhatnagar's latest show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' had volunteered to offer financial aid.
Apart from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Divya had also featured in shows like "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", "Udaan", "Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre" and "Vish" among others.
