Who is Disha Parmar? Meet 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya's ladylove

Bigg Boss 14 housemate, singer Rahul Vaidya went down on one knee for his ladylove Disha Parmar as seen in the promo of the reality show's upcoming episode.
Rahul confesses his love for Disha, adding how nervous he is as he bends down with a ring in his hand leaving his fellow housemates awestruck.
The singer chose November 10 to make things official since it was Disha’s 26th birthday.
Back in September, Disha tested positive for COVID-19. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram.
"As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful," she wrote.
Hours later, she seemed in a brighter mood, posting a birthday note for Rahul, expressing inability to be with him owing to her ill-health.
"HAPPPYYYY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I wish the least i could do was to come and wish you but then Life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love and all the wishes for you in Life! Only the Best," she wrote.
According to a report by DNA, in 2019, when Rahul was asked about Disha, he said that they met via mutual friends two years ago and hit it off instantly. “Disha is a simple girl. She is also very kind and I like those qualities about her,” he said.
Meanwhile, Disha added, "As of now, we are just happy spending time with each other. Rahul is a great friend and for now, I can’t say more than that."
Disha is best known for her role as Pankhuri in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In 2017 she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV's 'Woh Apna Sa'. She also participated in Box Cricket League in 2014.
Parmar also came as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 9’. In 2019, she also featured alongside Rahul in the song ‘Yaad Teri’.
