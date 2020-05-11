When Pooja Bedi's condom ad was banned by Doordarshan for showing this scene

Former Bollywood actress, television talk show host and newspaper columnist Pooja Bedi is best known for being opinionated and speaking her mind. Her roles in films and bold statements aren’t meant for the typical sanskaari audience. Regardless, she is adored for her free spirit and candidness.
One such controversial incident was during the 90s when Pooja filmed for a Kamasutra condom advertisement alongside Marc Robinson. According to a report by Asianet, the commercial had a sequence showing the duo under a shower. The purpose was to raise awareness of AIDS and to promote safe sex. However, it wasn’t approved by Doordarshan – an autonomous public service broadcaster owned by the government, which banned the release of the advertisement.
Pooja is the daughter late Indian classical dancer Protima and film star Kabir Bedi. She made her film debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya (1991). Her best performance was in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992) with Aamir Khan for which she earned a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1993. The film is remembered for Pooja’s Marilyn Monroe moment.
After a brief career in Bollywood she went on to write columns for esteemed publications and also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.
Bedi married Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and has two children, a daughter Alaya and son Omar. The couple divorced in 2003. In February 2019, Bedi got engaged to Maneck Contractor. Alaya made her Bollywood debut in January 2020 with comedy drama film Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.
