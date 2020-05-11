When Pooja Bedi's condom ad was banned by Doordarshan for showing this scene

Former Bollywood actress, television talk show host and newspaper columnist Pooja Bedi is best known for being opinionated and speaking her mind. Her roles in films and bold statements aren’t meant for the typical sanskaari audience. Regardless, she is adored for her free spirit and candidness.

One such controversial incident was during the 90s when Pooja filmed for a Kamasutra condom advertisement alongside Marc Robinson. According to a report by Asianet, the commercial had a sequence showing the duo under a shower. The purpose was to raise awareness of AIDS and to promote safe sex. However, it wasn’t approved by Doordarshan – an autonomous public service broadcaster owned by the government, which banned the release of the advertisement.