'When it’s a case of cyber bullying but...': Asha Negi's befitting reply to troll who said 'buddhi ho gayi shaadi karlo'

Popular Television actor Asha Negi, who was last seen in web series 'Baarish', recently hit back at a troll, who left a nasty comment about her age.
On Tuesday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' fame took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the comment and slammed the troll for age-shaming her. Reacting to a picture of the actor, the troll had commented, "Matlabb buddi hogayi shaadi karlo yaar tum se diwaar jawaan hey."
Negi had a befitting reply to the same and captioned it, "When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein."
Asha's friends from the industry took to the comments section to laud her for the epic comeback. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Karan Wahi, Kishwer Merchant to Suyyash Rai dropped comments on the post.
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star Aly Goni commented, "Wine jitni puraani utni behtar... soch jitni choti utni tatti"
"Omg .. jissne likha hai uski soch kitni buddhi hai," wrote Kishwer.
Ekta Kpaoor commented, "U loook good ! Period! Shaadi is not a anti ageing cream."
"Pehle inse bolo , apne mohalle se shagun ikkattha karein , uska money order bhejein fataaak se, kyuki baraat to inke mohalle se hee uth rahi hai, toh chinta to hogi heee... Plz sab khaana khaa ke jaana ! ldki ka bhai !" read Suyyash's comment.
