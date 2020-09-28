'When it’s a case of cyber bullying but...': Asha Negi's befitting reply to troll who said 'buddhi ho gayi shaadi karlo'

Popular Television actor Asha Negi, who was last seen in web series 'Baarish', recently hit back at a troll, who left a nasty comment about her age.

On Tuesday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' fame took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the comment and slammed the troll for age-shaming her. Reacting to a picture of the actor, the troll had commented, "Matlabb buddi hogayi shaadi karlo yaar tum se diwaar jawaan hey."

Negi had a befitting reply to the same and captioned it, "When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein."