‘When I was in 12th, my dad gifted me a Maruti 800’: Gautam Rode recalls his best birthday gift

Popular television actor Gautam Rode, who recently wowed the audience as Major Samar in the film ‘State Of Siege-Temple Attack’ shares his birthday plans on Independence Day weekend (August 14).

Gautam, who has worked predominantly in the telly world for over two decades, has won hearts with his roles in shows like ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn’.

Last month, the actor underwent a back surgery and while he is on the road to recovery, here’s how he plans to celebrate his birthday.

“I am ringing in my birthday with a few close friends at my house, and will be later going to ITC Maratha for three days just to chill with my wife,” he says.

Sharing his earliest memories of the big day, Gautam says, “I have been celebrating my birthday since I was in class 2 till second year of college. Everyone used to wait for my birthday because, my friends would remember the date and look forward to celebrate it with me.”

When asked about his birthday gift till date, the actor states, “When I was in 12th standard, I got my license which got me my first car a Maruti 800 which my dad gifted me. My bad that I crashed it in two months.”

Looking back at his journey as an artist over the years, Gautam has learned some important life lessons that he inculcates in his life.

“Nothing is permanent, success is not permanent,” says the actor adding that, “You just have to try and keep a positive mind frame as much as possible. Don’t get negative about things or get bogged down by anything in life. That’s how life is – few months or years will be great; few might not be. Just take in your stride and keep moving forward. That’s a winner’s attitude I believe.”

When asked what’s on his bucket list for this year, Gautam concludes, “I just got my back surgery done. I am not allowed to workout for the next two-and-half months. I want to make a physique that I’ve never made before and be in the perfect shape of my life.”

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:34 PM IST