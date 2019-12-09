What is this! Shweta Tiwari's daughter reacts to her mom's first on-screen kiss

Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name as the most loved K-soap bahu, Prerna and won a 'Bigg Boss 4' is all set to entertain the audience with her new series 'Hum Tum and Them'.

Shweta was in a conversation with a media outlet when she spoke about her daughter's reaction to the promo of the show. Apparently, Shweta will be seen in a bold avatar in the show and will also be kissing for the first time ever on the screen.

Shweta, in an interview with Pinkvilla, was asked about her daughter's reaction to the kiss, to which the actress said, "Well, yes, I was very scared. When the promo went live, I got so scared. I called the creative and told them ‘what is this? I don’t like the trailer. I don’t know how to show it to my mother, my friends and family. Then I sent that trailer to my daughter and asked her to give her honest opinion and she said ‘wow, mom it is very good and amazing'."

"That’s when I called the creative again and said that I was sorry for shouting and fighting with them but the trailer looks good. And then I shared it too. Probably Ekta Kapoor must have got to know about that, and that's why she left a comment on it,” she further added.

Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna has been one of the most loved Television actresses in India. From Kasauti Zindagi Ki to Begusarai, her performances have won audiences. She also participated in Bigg Boss and not just won the show but also the hearts of the audiences. The now single mother of two, recently made headlines because of her abusive second marriage with Abhinav Kohli.

The single mother has always been an inspiration en it comes to balancing her work and motherhood. Seeing her in a modern avatar is going to be refreshing.