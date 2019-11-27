WeStandbyArti: Bipasha Basu and Twitter support Arti Singh after 'Bigg Boss' inmates make fun of her panic attack

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu Grover supports actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who has been trolled on social media after talking about mental health openly on the reality TV show.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss saw Arti Singh having a panick attack after she got into an argument with Paras Chabra and Mahira Sharma. While some contestants mocked her serious condition, some helped her calm down. Twitter also had mixed reactions.

Singh put out a post on the social media platform Instagram, urging people to talk about mental health issues rather than troll the sufferer.