Wells Adams reveals how airport security ruined his proposal to Sarah Hyland

Washington D.C. [USA]: Remembering his proposal to Sarah Hyland at an airport, Wells Adams revealed his clumsy moment with a security guard.

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star almost got down on one knee when he was nearly derailed by airport security, ruining his proposal, reported Us Weekly.

"I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji -- if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it," Adams told Us Weekly. "I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over." After customs told the 34-year-old reality TV star that he needed to check the drone, Adams asked the TSA agent if they can be allowed to go in another room.

"Which I'm sure is, like, not what you're supposed to say to somebody that's about to check your stuff," Adams quipped to Us. "And when we got in there, I was like, 'Hey, man, there's an engagement ring in there, play it cool.' ... There was a moment where I was like, 'Am I going to do this in the, like, Fijian Customs?'" However later during the duo's romantic summer holiday, Wells Adams proposed Hyland on a beach.

Both of them were first linked in September 2017.