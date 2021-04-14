Website leaks BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik's contact number, husband Abhinav Shukla gets it disabled

A website, illegally sharing personal contact details of popular actresses, was disabled on Tuesday. Actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant shared the news and revealed that he had pulled down the website with the help of his engineer friends after his wife Rubina started receiving messages and calls.
"A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way," he tweeted.
Replying to a news report about the same, Shukla wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"
In conversation with a media outlet, Abhinav revealed that his wife was receiving calls and messages from across the globe.
"I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it. Now, if that guy tries to do it again, I will report it to cyber crime. Controlling such things is not in our control, but I know how to put technology to a good use," he told Spotboye.
On the work front, Rubina is shooting for her popular TV show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and has several other music videos in her kitty.
She recently collaborated with singer Asees Kaur for a song titled 'Galat'.
There were also rumours of Rubina participating in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but she denied and said her focus is on Shakti.
