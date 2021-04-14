Website leaks BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik's contact number, husband Abhinav Shukla gets it disabled

A website, illegally sharing personal contact details of popular actresses, was disabled on Tuesday. Actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant shared the news and revealed that he had pulled down the website with the help of his engineer friends after his wife Rubina started receiving messages and calls.

"A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way," he tweeted.

Replying to a news report about the same, Shukla wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"