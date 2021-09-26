'We often talk about naming our kids': Eijaz Khan spills the beans on his wedding plans with Pavitra Punia

Ever since actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, the pair has been inseparable. The two of them also never fail to express their love for each other or indulge in PDA.

Recently, they took a much-needed break and went on a vacay to Jim Corbett National Park.

In an interview with ETimes, Eijaz said they had a great time there and also revealed that he met Pavitra's parents in Delhi.

Eijaz stated that Pavitra's mom and dad were very welcoming and jokingly said that he didn't feel that he was meeting them for the first time, probably because they have seen too much of him in 'Bigg Boss'.

He said their meeting was nice but he will open up a bit more next time. He said he had sweaty palms and was a little awkward.

Loading View on Instagram

When asked if they have any plans of getting married soon, Eijaz told ETimes, "Of course," adding that they often talk about it. He said that they even talk about naming their kids, and then they fight about that.

Eijaz also said that their relationship is the same as it was in the 'Bigg Boss' house. He said they have arguments, but in the end, they look in the same direction. The actor further stated that they are in a happy space, and are having an amazing journey together.

A couple of months back, Pavitra had met Eijaz's father. Eijaz had promised her on the reality show that he will take her home to meet his father.

Advertisement

After fulfilling his promise, the actor shared pictures of the meeting.

Moments after he shared the pictures, Pavitra took to the comments section and wrote, "Blessed blessed blessed. Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you (sic)."

Eijaz and Pavitra bonded during their stay inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. However, it was only when Pavitra had got eliminated that Eijaz realised his feelings for her. When in a special episode, Pavitra returned to support him, they both expressed their feelings for each other and maintained that they were getting into a serious relationship and that it was not for the TRPs.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:45 PM IST