'We have lost a great man': Hiten Tejwani, Manoj Joshi and others mourn Anupam Shyam's demise

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, best known for his character in 'Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya', died on Monday following multiple organ failure. He was 63.

The actor, whoo has worked in films like 'Lagaan', 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Bandit Queen', was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week due to kidney infection. He reportedly breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers.

Actors Ranvir Shorey, Hiten Tejwani and Suzzane Bernet took to social media to mourn the demise and paid heartfelt condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति," wrote actor Manoj Joshi.

Bernet tweeted: "Such sad news ... He was always jolly, exuberant and sweet.. Om Shanti."

Ashoke Pandit wrote: "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure . My heartfelt condolences to his family . A great loss to the film & tv industry . ॐ शान्ति !"

