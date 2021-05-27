'We are lucky for each other': Asim Riaz opens up on working with ladylove Himanshi Khurrana

Asim Riaz fell in love with Himanshi Khurana while they were housemates on Bigg Boss 13. He says they are lucky for each other and recording a track together is a way to take their bond to the next level.

Does he like to call Himanshi his lucky charm? "You can call her anything, I don't mind," he replies blushing, while speaking to IANS.

"We are lucky for each other. We both motivate each other and it is a nice feeling to have a partner to come up with something like 'this is what is happening right now' and she comes to me saying 'this is what is happening right now'. It is a blessing," he adds.