'We are expanding': Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with adorable video and pictures

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced the pregnancy with an adorable video and a bunch of photos on Instagram. The two are expecting their first child together.
The actor also shared a heartwarming video of their journey - from his proposal to Jankee at Marine Drive to their marriage.
Jankee, as she shared a bunch of photos from the maternity photoshoot, wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.”
Posting a video that shared their journey, Nakul wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding."
Nakuul Mehta is currently basking in the success of his web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The actor is quite the heartthrob and his previous role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz is still one of the most talked-about characters on television. While Jankee Parekh Mehta is a singer and has her own band and a YouTube channel. The duo have been married for seven years.
