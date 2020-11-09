'We are expanding': Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with adorable video and pictures

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced the pregnancy with an adorable video and a bunch of photos on Instagram. The two are expecting their first child together.

The actor also shared a heartwarming video of their journey - from his proposal to Jankee at Marine Drive to their marriage.

Jankee, as she shared a bunch of photos from the maternity photoshoot, wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.”